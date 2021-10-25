The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series and several games will be played in Atlanta. That will be an economic boom for Cobb County.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series and several games will be played in Atlanta. That will be an economic boom for Cobb County.

The CEO of the Cobb Chamber says they are expecting for money like they've never seen before. 

COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE

CBS46 reporter Ciara Cummings has the story. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.