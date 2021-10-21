LOS ANGELES (CBS46) -- After four games and one inning, the Atlanta Braves looked like they were destined for the World Series.
Then Chris Taylor woke the Dodgers' bats up.
The Braves took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Freddie Freeman hit a two-run home run off of starter Joe Kelly. But that lead wouldn't last long.
In the bottom of the second, AJ Pollock hot a solo shot to left field to cut the lead in half. Then, following an Albert Pujols single, Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run to left to put the Dodgers up 3-2.
They would never look back.
Taylor would add an RBI single in the third and another two run home run in the 5th, putting the Dodgers up 6-2. But he wasn't done. Taylor would go deep again in the seventh inning, becoming the first player in MLB postseason history to hit three home runs in an elimination game.
Pollock would add another homer of his own, hitting a towering three-run blast in the eighth inning to put the Dodgers up 11-2. In total, the Dodgers racked up five home runs on 17 hits en route to an easy Game 5 victory over Atlanta.
Braves starter Max Fried lasted only 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits.
The Braves bats were quiet after the first inning. Eddie Rosario led Atlanta, like he has throughout the series, with another two hits Thursday night.
The teams will have Friday off before traveling back to Atlanta for Game 6 Saturday night at Truist Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. on TBS.
