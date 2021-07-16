ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A unique bottle of Old Ingledew Whiskey, believed to be the world's oldest whiskey, was sold for more than 3 times the estimated price in a rare online auction, reports said.
Reports said that South Carolinian Rex Woolbright found the bottle of whiskey when going through his uncle’s estate.
According to American auction house, Skinner, Inc., that bottle of whiskey, is estimated to have been produced between 1763-1803, making it the oldest known surviving whiskey in the world.
The final bid blasted past Skinner’s initial estimate that it would sell for between $20,000 and $40,000.
Low and behold, this bottle of whiskey has a long and rich history that sources believe traces back to the likes of J.P. Morgan, the 19th century banking magnate, and has wowed the man who discovered it.
