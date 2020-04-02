Worried workers: Do I have the right to stay home?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As coronavirus cases have increased, so have the emails to Better Call Harry from people still having to go into work.
We've heard from workers on assembly lines, employees asked to perform double shifts, those who question sanitation practices at their jobs, and people in service industries who must deal with the public.
They had questions, and Harry went to labor attorney Ed Buckley for answers.
Buckley says if your workplace is unsafe, you do have the right to stay home under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. But Buckley says the first thing that a concerned employee should do is report a potential violation. That protects the worker from retaliation.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is another option. It's an expansion of the Family and Medical Leave Act, and provides 80 hours of paid sick leave because of a quarantine or because you are caring for your children. The benefits could go for up to ten weeks.
If you don't go to work because of Covid-19 and you're fired, you may have a lawsuit. But the first thing you should do is file for the new enhanced unemployment benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.