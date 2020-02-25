ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 dishes out the dirty details on failing restaurant inspections every week, and during the past decade, we've encountered nasty violations and intense confrontations.
We recently questioned management at New China on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville after an employee was caught cutting meat on the ground outside the restaurant. We asked if the food was being served to customers.
“No, no, no it’s not,” New China Manager Dan Wu said.
Management said the employee was preparing food for his own consumption and was later fired.
And who can forget about the rodent problem at a fast food spot in Atlanta. An inspector forced an employee to throw away food at the Krispy Krunchy Chicken inside the Chevron on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. This after rats were seen roaming around the kitchen area.
“I’m working in the daytime and at night I don’t know how many are coming in the store. Maybe 10 to 15 or something,” Store Manager Danny Patel said.
The store was forced to stop food sales and then temporarily shut down to get rid of the rats.
And last but not least, CBS46 wore out our welcome at Napoli Pizzeria in Sandy Springs.
“You guys are not welcome here,” A Napoli Pizzeria employee said.
We got kicked out of the business after questioning management about moldy food in the restaurant.
“Two things to tell you. Thank you for coming and I think you guys are fake news,” a Napoli Pizzeria employee said.
The only thing fake was the accusation. Napoli Pizzeria eventually cleaned up their act.
The purpose of questioning failing restaurants each week is to keep you safe when you dine out. And you know you’re in good hands when you find our Golden Spatula award hanging on the wall of your favorite spot highlighting perfection.
