Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are searching for those responsible for stealing more than a dozen guns and rifles from a storage facility.
The thefts happened at the Extra Space Storage on Chattahoochee Avenue in northwest Atlanta.
Police say as much as $25,000 worth of guns were stolen from the facility. The owner of the unit, Shawn McCullers, says he's more concerned about public safety than the money.
"As a law enforcement guy, I've stopped literally thousands of cars and it's never routine," said McCullers. "Nothing ever goes exactly the same. That is my concern, the people and citizens in this community, and the community those guns might go to and the officers that may encounter those individuals on the street."
Atlanta Police confirm since May, there have been six calls to the location regarding something missing or stolen from a storage unit.
CBS46 reached out to the corporation that owns the storage facility but we haven't heard back.
We'll keep you posted.
