ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rapper Iggy Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, is out of more than $350,000 worth of jewelry after her Atlanta rental home was burglarized.
Azalea and her boyfriend discovered the jewelry was stolen on Nov. 17. The rapper told police on the night of Nov. 14, she was in the basement when she thought she heard footsteps on the second floor, but assumed it was her boyfriend, Jordan Carter, returning to the home.
Azalea and Carter alerted police when they realized a blue Goyard bag, and the jewelry left in the dining room was no longer there.
Surveillance footage from the home located in the 2900 block of Howel Mill Road NW shows a suspect entering the home through the left side of the house where a rear door was left unlocked. Azalea mentioned to police that the door had been left unlocked so that her boyfriend would be able to gain entry to the home.
Custom jewelry that was poached from the home includes:
- Diamond eternity band rings
- Pink sapphire eternity band ring
- Diamond engagement ring
- Gold link Cuban chain with diamonds
- Rose gold chain with pink diamonds
- Platinum and diamond tennis bracelet
- Gold and diamond tennis bracele
- Cartier bracelet with diamonds
- Gold and diamond bangle
- Rose gold diamond bangle
- Audemars Piquet gold watch encrusted with diamonds earrings.
At this time no suspects have been identified. The investigation in ongoing.
