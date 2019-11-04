GWINNETT, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man thought he'd picked the perfect home to burglarize, but boy was he wrong.
According to Duluth Police, the suspect attempted to enter a home in the 2300 block of Plantation Drive. To the suspect's surprise, the tenant was home.
Before he could successfully enter, let alone grab any of the tenant's goods, the suspect decided it would be best if he left the scene all together. Unfortunately for him, he was caught by police within minutes of fleeing the scene.
He was transported to Gwinnett County Jail. His charges are not yet known.
