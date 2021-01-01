A mixture of alcohol, rain-slicked pavement, and speed are believed to be behind a wreck that shutdown all lanes of Cobb Parkway near Lake Park Drive Friday evening. Smyrna police investigating the collision said the road may be closed until 10 p.m.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. One driver was taken into custody. Two other people were injured in the crash.
The entrance into the Wyndcliff apartment community was completely blocked due to the incident and investigation. Police asked motorists to use Atlanta Road or South Cobb Drive to travel through Smyrna. Windy Hill Road and Spring Road are good detours around the impacted area.
CBS46 will have updates as information becomes available.
