COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wrong place wrong time, that’s what investigators are now calling the deadly shooting of a well know golf pro who was shot Saturday at the Pinetree Country Club.
Two other bodies were found in the back of suspects truck, but there’s still unanswered questions.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper who has been following the story through the weekend and gathered new details in the investigation and from the country club.
We exclusively obtained an email that went out to a club members Tuesday morning that shows Gene Siller’s wife told her two sons, that a bad man killed their dad and that he was a hero because his death prevented many other people from being hurt or killed by the suspect.
“It’s just couldn’t believe it,” said Pinetree Country Club member Red Edwards.
Many members like Edwards, are still shocked over the senseless loss of their golf pro 41-year-old Siller, who was shot Saturday afternoon at hole number ten on the golf course.
“It’s a big, big loss for us.”
Police are still searching for the suspect who took off on foot just moments after he drove a Ram 3500 truck onto the green, with two dead men in the bed of the truck and shot Siller in the head.
However, members of the club said they want more answers.
“Whether or not it was a drug deal and whether or not anyone saw him.”
Police said this was a random act of violence and Siller was killed because he witnessed a crime taking place.
Friends said that part now makes sense because Siller had no enemies.
“He probably just came down to see what was happening.”
The two men in found dead in the back of the truck had no relation to the country club, according to investigators.
Police said the registered owner of the Ram 3500, Paul Pierson, was one of the shooting victims in the bed of the truck but they still won’t say who the other man is.
Members said all they can do is pray for Siller and those he leaves behind.
“Gene was a young man with two beautiful kids with a young wife and we all loved him.”
The Club President also told CBS46 they will be providing support services to staff who are having a hard time.
Meanwhile police said even though they are still searching for new leads on the suspect there is not an immediate danger to the public.
However, residents in the area told CBS46 they were terrified.
Residents also told us they received a notice in their mailbox’s from police detailing what happened, but that it was far too late and they wanted to see the whole neighborhood shutdown.
