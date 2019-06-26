CHEROKEE, County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident involving several vehicles caused delays early Wednesday morning on I-575 in Cherokee County.
Fire officials responded to a multi-vehicle accident around 7 a.m. on the southbound lane of I-575 near Hickory Flat highway.
According to the accident report, a driver was traveling the wrong way on the southbound lane of the highway which resulted in a pile up involving four vehicles.
Police found the wrong-way driver, Steven McEntyre, entrapped in his vehicle at the time. McEntyre suffered from injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment.
The accident caused the highway to be shut down for an hour.
According to Cherokee County Police, the accident is currently under investigation.
