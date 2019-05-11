DEKALB County Ga (CBS46) -- An accident on I-285 left one dead early Saturday morning.
According to Dekalb County Police, a man was driving the wrong way on the interstate when he slammed into another driver.
He was immediately transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
The driver in the other vehicle suffered from serious injuries and was also transported to the hospital.
The identity of the wrong-way driver has not been identified and this case is under further investigation.
