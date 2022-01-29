ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a wrong-way driver going northbound in a southbound lane causing three cars to crash on the Downtown Connector.
Police say the incident happened on Saturday just before 6:30 a.m. on I-75/85 SB near the Peachtree Street northeast overpass.
All parties involved went to the hospital and are stable.
The wrong-way driver is charged with a DUI, reckless driving, and other traffic offenses.
