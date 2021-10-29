ATLANTA (CBS46) — The city of Atlanta, WSB-TV, and journalists across the country, have lost a broadcasting legend.
WSB Channel 2 anchor Jovita Moore has passed away following a heroic battle with brain cancer.
According to a story posted Friday morning by WSB, Jovita died overnight, seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. There are no known cures for glioblastoma.
The station says Jovita first joined WSB back in 1998, where she has been a mainstay on television screens across North Georgia. She was a beloved anchor and a steward for so many community organizations.
She is survived by her mother, her two children and her stepdaughter.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement Friday on Jovita's passing:
"Derek and I are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jovita Moore. Jovita was a wonderful mother, daughter, and dear friend to many. Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita. She loved Atlanta dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her children Lauren, Shelby and Joshua, her mother, and all who loved her. May her beautiful spirit soar. Jovita will be truly missed."
Legendary Atlanta actor, director and filmmaker Tyler Perry took to Twitter to share his condolences after hearing of Jovita's passing Friday morning.
Jovita MooreWe know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well!Life is but a moment. pic.twitter.com/y8OzKznNaf— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 29, 2021
From all of us here at CBS46, we send our thoughts and prayers to Jovita's family and her broadcasting family at WSB. May she rest in peace.
CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins will commemorate Jovita Moore in a special story Friday evening on CBS46 at 5.
From WSB:
"If you would like to honor Jovita’s memory, you can do so with a donation to Our House Atlanta or The National Brain Tumor Society, two organizations that are very important to her."
