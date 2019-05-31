ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In Ric Flair fashion, the legendary wrestler is back on his feet after beating a brush with death caused by an irregular heartbeat.
“Diamonds are forever and so is the Nature Boy. Hopefully,” Flair said. “I’m on Echo alert, so as soon as it hits 50 I can have a cold Miller Lite. Maybe three more weeks.”
Joking now, it was no joke one week ago when the 70-year old was fighting for his life in the hospital. He had surgery to replace a pacemaker and remove a blood clot, causing a fan frenzy online.
“I’m thinking, why didn’t we buy YouTube when it came along. There’s more crap on me on YouTube,” Flair said.
It’s the second close call for The Nature Boy who survived a bout with obstructed bowels two years ago, which forced him into a coma and nearly shut down his organs.
“All I did was think about dying. Every step you take when you’ve been that close, and I was going out of my way to make people that I cared about understand how much I cared about them,” Flair said.
When asked if The Nature Boy is a changed man he said, “Yes, he is, very much so but nobody believes it.”
And who would when the world champion tells you he has no plans to scale back his lavish lifestyle.
“I can sit at a bar, watch TV and drink from 11 in the morning to 11 at night. And I have. I’ve got a regular rotation. And I can make friends with the bartender like that,” Flair said.
Perhaps his best friend through it all is his wife Wendy Barlow, who he credits for saving his life.
“I can’t lie to her. That’s the handicap. When you can’t lie to a woman and you’re Ric Flair,” Flair said.
He said it’s the best he’s felt in a decade, and this son-of-a-gun isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
“Wooo! I’ve got things to do. I’ve got to meet Charles Barkley. I won’t say where, but he said when you get well I’ll meet you downtown. Charles, I’m on my way brother. He’s the greatest.”
Some would argue that Flair is the greatest. And this latest stint in the hospital is a costly one. He referred to himself as the $1.8 million man after all the medical procedures he endured. He also thanked the many fans who have sent him well wishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.