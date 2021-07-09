STAMFORD, Conn., (CBS46) -- WWE® will make its way back to the Atlanta stage in September.
The wrestling event SmackDown® is set to hit State Farm Arena on September 17.
They announced additional live events as part of the company’s touring schedule, which include:
- Saturday, September 11: Supershow – Capital One Arena in Washington DC
- Sunday, September 12: Supershow – Times Union Center in Albany, NY
- Monday, September 13: Raw® – TD Garden in Boston, MA
- Saturday, September 18: WWE Live – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC
- Sunday, September 19: WWE Live – James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA
- Monday, September 20: Raw – PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC
- Friday, September 24: SmackDown – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
- Saturday, September 25: Supershow – GIANT Center in Hershey, PA
- Sunday, September 26: Extreme Rules – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
- Monday, September 27: Raw – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH
Tickets for these live events go on-sale next Friday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Tickets for the show at the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta can be found on Ticketmaster.com.
Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.