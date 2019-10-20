ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of the first Henry County residents to be killed in the second world war died 75 years ago.
A group from his hometown flew more than 8,000 miles from Atlanta to visit where Willie Hatcher was laid to rest.
CBS46’S Melissa Stern was at the airport today where the delegation from American Legion Post 516 arrived after their trip to the Philippines to visit Hatcher’s gravesite.
Dozens of people showed up to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to help welcome the delegation back.
“We are humbled, honored, feeling a sense of accomplishment that we’re able to help the family have some kind of closure,” said Charlie Jackson, of Willie B. Hatcher Post 516
A Henry County American Legion honored Willie Hatcher with a special ceremony.
“His son was on his deathbed, and his son asked me to do everything I could to bring his dad back, he never got a chance to see his dad, his mother was pregnant with him when his dad left for the Philippines,” said Commander Alton Head, of the Willie B. Hatcher Post 516, “I gave him my word.”
Members of Willie B. Hatcher American Legion Post 516 came to the Atlanta airport today to welcome back three of their members from the Philippines.
“For Mr. Hatcher to be buried overseas, kind of forgotten about, he gave his life on foreign soil, and we’re here to receive whatever we can from that experience,” Jackson added.
It’s the first time anyone from McDonough has visited his grave since Hatcher – a WWII solider – was killed 75 years ago.
“Their mission was to get close to his gravesite,” Jackson said.
Hatcher was killed in the line of duty on November 1st, 1944. He was the first soldier from McDonough to be killed in the war.
“He’s an American from McDonough, a farm boy, who just dedicated his life, his focus was to serve his country,” added Jackson, “For him to come back, part of him to come back to us, means a lot to the family…Dirt from his grave symbolizes that we have met that commitment not to leave him behind.”
Hatcher’s wife signed a document saying he could be buried in the Philippines, and despite all efforts, they weren’t able to overturn that.
“We spared no effort to see if we could bring his remains back,” said Jackson.
So, Sunday afternoon, they held a ceremony and flag presentation in his hometown after bringing a part of him back to America.
“So we can remember his service, his sacrifice,” Jackson said.
They are going to dedicate a spot to him so family, friends, and community members can remember him in McDonough.
“We’ll memorialize him at one of the churches, and we’ll have a memorial service, he’ll be buried in the southern soil where he grew up and where he lived for many, many years,” said Mayor Billy Copeland, of the City of McDonough, “He’ll be memorialized in the City of McDonough Cemetery.”
“I told his son I would do everything in my power to make this day happen,” Head added, “We waited six years and so today is the day that I get to fulfill my promise.”
If anyone wants to drop by the Cannon Funeral Home, where the flag and a symbolic display is for viewing, it will be on display all this week.
