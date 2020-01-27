MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A World War II veteran celebrated her 100th birthday at a Marietta church on Sunday!
Arlene Fifield told CBS46 that her father enlisted, her brother was drafted and three of her sisters also served.
That prompted Fifield to join as well.
She served as a nurse and also met the man who would become her husband.
"I fell in love with him when I first saw him," Fifield told CBS46 News.
"What made you love him?" asked CBS46.
"I went back to the barracks and said to the girls 'I just met the man I'm going to marry' and they said, "Oh sure," continued Fifield.
Fifield received a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.