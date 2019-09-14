COVINGTON,Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fuzz Run 5K is a 36-year tradition in Covington, and while each year has grown bigger and better, no year has been more special than this one.
This year’s event had a special theme, "Officer Cooper Strong".
All in honor of Officer Matt Cooper, who was shot in the head last September during a shoplifting call at a Covington Walmart.
Miraculously, he survived and has been fighting ever since.
Cooper said, “It's the willpower to never give up. There are bad days, there are a lot of bad days. But you must keep driving. You can’t give up.”
To show his willpower, Officer Cooper kicked off the Fuzz Run events by leading the "1-mile fun run" with his family.
Hundreds of runners, walkers and spectators came out to cheer him on, proud of his accomplishments so far.
Captain Ken Malcom said, “You got to keep in mind as well as he progresses that dr. Thought that this time he’s still be in a wheelchair. And he’s worked so hard to be able to get out and enjoy this day and we are so proud of him.”
Safe to say, he was appreciative.
“It meant a lot to me to have everybody cheer me on. I am beyond humble by this city.” said Cooper.
Since his last surgery, Cooper says his goal was to be in good enough shape to participate somehow in this year’s Fuzz Run.
With hard work and determination, he was able to achieve his goal in outstanding shape.
With his wife and 2 young kids right behind him and the Covington community cheering him on, Officer Cooper beamed with pride as he walked his way from start to finish.
Captain Ken Malcom told Reporter, Iyani Hughes that none of this would be possible without the help of the Covington community.
He said there have been over 30 fundraisers and financial resources to help him on his road to recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.