FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A police K-9 obtained through community contributions has helped the Floyd County Police Department seize nearly two million dollars’ worth of contraband.
Lex, a Belgian Malinois, will celebrate his third birthday and one-year anniversary at the police department in December.
Lex and his partner Sergeant Shea Hovers conduct investigative stops as part of their patrol duties, and assist the drug task force and SWAT.
“We’re happy to report to everyone who supported us that we have been a good steward of fundraising money from the community,” Mark Wallace, chief of the Floyd County Police Department said. “Lex has been a tremendous asset to our department, and we can’t wait to see what the next year holds for him and his partner.”
More than 48 pounds of illegal drugs have been seized, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and ecstasy.
The Floyd County Police Department says it is committed to reducing the number of deaths from drug overdose in the community and decreasing crimes related to drug activity. The county received High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area designation this year and will soon start receiving federal support for drug enforcement.
Lex was purchased from K2 Solutions in North Carolina for $12,750. The cost for training was $5,000 and included time for both he and the handler. The K-9 is an apprehension canine officer who has also been trained in article searches and tracking.
The department has 80 sworn officers and answers an average of 59,000 calls for service. Officers patrol 514 square miles, serving 93,368 people.
