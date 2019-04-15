GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) – A 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the stomach Monday night by an 8-year-old child in the home, according to the Griffin Police Department.
Police said the two children found a .45 caliber handgun at the home while they were alone. The two children began playing with the weapon and at some point, the gun accidentally went off and the shot hit the seven-year-old.
Griffin Police said the boy was taken by ambulance and helicopter to the hospital. As of Monday evening, the victim was still in surgery and no update on his condition was provided.
Police said they are working with the Department of Family and Children Services about the case.
