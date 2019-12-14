ATLANAT (CBS46) Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving a child and young adult.
Atlanta police responded to a person shot call and located both an 11-year-old and 18-year old shot.
The shooting happened in Northeast Atlanta on Peachtree Avenue and Peachtree Road, just before 8:30 p.m.
Police said the 11-year old was shot in the thigh and buttocks, and the 18-year-old was shot in the arm and stomach.
They were both rushed to a local hospital listed in stable conditions.
Police said they do not have any suspect information or motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
