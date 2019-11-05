NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen who was charged with manufacturing drugs in Athens was arrested on Saturday.
On Friday, November 1, police reported to a person shot call at the Oakwood Vista Apartments in unincorporated Norcross, where they found 21-year-old Roberto Pacheco deceased inside of a ground floor apartment unit. It appeared Pacheco had suffered from a gunshot wound.
Police say the motive of the shooting was drug-related. After further investigation, police arrested 17-year-old Santiago Torres Pacheco, who was Pacheco’s roommate and cousin, on Saturday.
Pacheco was charged with manufacturing drugs, but police say no one was charged with murder in this investigation. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.