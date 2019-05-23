PEACHTREE, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the help of US Marshalls, police were able to locate a suspect who was involved in an armed carjacking in Peachtree City.
Police have identified the suspect as 17-year-old Dazon Lassiter of Jonesboro.
The armed carjacking happened on Sunday May 19 at a Suntrust Bank.
Lassiter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, hijacking a vehicle and a possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.