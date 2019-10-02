CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation between two men resulted in a shooting on Canton Street late Tuesday afternoon.
Police say, 22-year-old Zytron Sands of Canton got into altercation with 25-year-old Deshawn Taifa-Baker of Canton in which ended in a shooting. Sands allegedly shot Baker four times with a 9mm handgun. Upon arrival, police say Sands fled the scene on foot but moments later officials were able to capture him.
Baker suffered from gunshot wounds to his legs and was transported to Northside Cherokee Hospital.
According to officials, the firearm in which Sand had used during the shooting was reported stolen from Florida. Police found the handgun in the woods near where Sands was taken into custody.
Sands was transported to Cherokee Adult Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
