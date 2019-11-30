GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 21-year-old is behind bars and charged after a drug bust in Gainesville on Friday.
Gainesville Police were performing concentrated patrols during holiday shopping when they came across 21-year-old Joshua Joshy Chummar of Roswell.
Chummar was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine sulphate, possession of THC, possession of marijuana (felony), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related items and speeding.
Police have not released further information at this time as this is an on-going investigation.
