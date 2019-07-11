MARGARITAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials in Hall County responded to a near drowning of a father and a child in Margaritaville early Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened near the beach area of Lanier Islands, when the father noticed his 10-year-old son was missing.
During the search, the father went into the lake to find his son, but lifeguards and bystanders had located the boy near drowning.
Fire officials recovered the child and father and rushed both to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The child was later transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
