HIRAM, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities have arrested a teen they believe is responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old victim.
Seth William Wyatt, 15, was arrested and charged for fatal shooting of Kaileb Chance Ellison.
Police tell CBS46 they received a call February 2 in reference to a person shot on Calm Waters Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered Ellison with a gun shot wound wound to the head.
Ellison later died at an Atlanta area hospital.
Wyatt has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, possession of a pistol by a minor, altering a serial number on a firearm, as well as violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.
Wyatt is currently being held in a metro Atlanta area youth detention center without bond.
