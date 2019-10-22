A one-year-old shooting victim is on the mend, and police now believe they have one of the suspected gunmen in custody.
On October 6th, Atlanta Police were called to a shooting where thirteen month old child had been shot in the hand in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street.
According to the mother, two men were involved in a dispute that escalated into a shooting when the child was struck in the area Ira Street and Fletcher Street. The child was transported to Scottish Right Medical where she received treatment for the non-life threatening injury.
On October 22, just a little over two weeks after the shooting, Atlanta Police arrested Marcell Mayfield in connection to the shooting incident. He is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to commit murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
