ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The 12 year-old girl who was fighting for her life at Children's Hospital of Atlanta-Scottish Rite is battling back against the coronavirus.
Family members tell CBS46 that "Emma" is improving after being diagnosed with pneumonia on March 15. She then tested positive for coronavirus just days later.
CBS46 talked to Emma's cousin, who said she was in isolation and was using a ventilator. He also says new x-rays show improvement in her lungs.
Emma had no pre-existing conditions. She has not traveled recently and it's unknown how she contracted the virus.
