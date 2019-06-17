LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One week after Elyse Purefoy's sudden death, those who knew her best celebrated her life.
“It's been pretty hard but we all came together as one to try to celebrate her life,” said Spencer Gadson, who went to school with Purefoy.
Hundreds of people gathered to share stories about the 17-year-old, a rising senior at Mountain Arabia High School.
“I slept in your room when I was scared, and you played games with me when no one else would,” said one of Purefoy’s two older brothers.
“It killed me when I heard the news,” her brother Mike said. “It killed me. She's a beautiful soul. She's my sister.”
Purefoy collapsed and died during dance conditioning last week. Her cause of death is still pending.
“It's hard but you can't question anybody,” said Purefoy’s coworker Adia White. “It was her time.”
One message that came out of the service was to seize the day. It's a saying the straight-A student exemplified.
“She was always nice,” said Passy Aribot. “She was nice to everybody. She was very giving and was just a genuine person.”
“It's hard like every loss is but especially the way she passed and how she’s so young and she's so full of life,” said White. “But it's just, you’ve got to remember her. Always remember the good times.”
The Dekalb County School District is investigating what happened prior to Purefoy’s death.
