ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a residence in southwest Atlanta on the morning of August 29th. Atlanta Police say they now have the suspected killer in custody.
How an argument escalated to the point of murder is what investigators are working to determine. They say 51-year-old Charles Ross was allegedly involved in an argument with his stepson Kevin Williams around 9:46 a.m. when the situation grew fatal.
When police arrived to the residence, located in the 1600 block of Olympian Way, they found Williams suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
As for Ross, he was arrested and transported to Fulton County Jail later in the evening.
