LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) – A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Lithonia Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Fields Drive for reports of a shooting. A 16-year-old, later identified as Myzell Neal, was also shot in the arm and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old is identified at Ricarrio Hale.
"He liked to play games, sports. He's a good kid so I really don't know," said the victim's brother, Chamdarius Echols.
Police say the teens met up with two men to buy a phone, however instead of buying the phone, the teens grabbed it and attempted to run off. That's when they were shot.
Paul Watson, 26, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Another adult was also arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said the family does not know the two men who were arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
