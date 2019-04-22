TUCKER, Ga. – A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the back of the head at home died Monday because of her injuries.
Mariasia Thomas, 7, was watching tv in the living room of her house when she was hit by a stray bullet on Satellite Boulevard in Ellenwood. The shooting happened on April 12, just after 11 p.m.
“She called me and said, ‘Come home, come home because the house got shot up,’" the child’s foster mom, who did not want to be identified, told CBS46 last Monday. “We don’t know if it was a mistake, or if you know, we might know somebody and they’re trying to get us…we don’t know.”
Dekalb County Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot and killed Thomas.
“When a child is violently injured, members of our community as well as each member of our public safety team is affected,” said Public Safety Director Jack Lumpkin. “The DeKalb County Police Department is reaching out to the community for help to find the person responsible for this crime.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
