DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 13-year-old died after playing with a gun in Gwinnett County.
Late Wednesday afternoon, police rushed to the Portico Apartments on Preston Park Drive in unincorporated Duluth.
The 911 caller told officials that a male teen was shot while he was playing with a gun with his friend. Upon arrival, officers discovered 13-year-old Jair Gonzalez bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound.
Gonzalez was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.
After further investigation, police determined that Gonzalez and his friend,14, were at his apartment when the shooting occurred. Police say, they were playing with guns that were in the apartment when his friend’s gun accidentally discharged and struck Gonzalez.
Gonzalez’s friend was charged with Reckless Conduct. Police have not released the teen’s name at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
