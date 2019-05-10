ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Raquel Young is trying to stay strong during one of the most difficult times of her life. Her grandson, eight-year-old Eesah Johnson, remains in a coma after being hit by a car on Monday.
“He's just a baby,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson. “He's just a baby and it's hard.”
Police said Eesah was trying to cross Olive Springs Road near his home in Marietta when a driver struck him and kept going.
“The person who hit my grandson, I just wish they would come forward,” Young said. “We're in so much pain.”
“There's a lot of fast traffic on this road all the time,” said Amanda Winn.
The incident happened right in front of Winn’s house. She witnessed the aftermath.
“He was motionless there and his shoe was here. And all the car debris was here but he was over there.”
Eesah is now at Scottish Rite fighting for his life as police work to find whoever put him there. His older sister Serenity had a message for the driver.
“Come forward, because he's just a little boy.”
“He was just going to be in the talent show next week to do a dance and he's so bright, so lovable,” said Young.
Investigators believe whoever hit Eesah was in a dark blue or black BMW SUV.
“I'm just asking for you to keep praying for Eesah,” Young said. “That's my angel.”
The family has set up a gofundme to help with hospital costs.
Cobb County Schools has released a statement regarding the incident. A district spokesperson said, “Earlier this week, one of our students was struck by a car in their neighborhood and transported to the hospital for care. Our staff is focused on providing support to the entire school community during this difficult time. Thank you for your concern.”
Eesah’s school is also holding a fundraiser for the family. LaBelle Elementary School is accepting monetary donations, gift cards, gas cards and meal cards until May 23rd.
