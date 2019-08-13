GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)-- A 2-year-old girl was found wandering around at an apartment complex in Gwinnett late Tuesday afternoon.
The child was found at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Sweetwater Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Upon arrival, police found the child roaming completely nude with no parent or guardian in sight.
According to officials, the little girl told them her name was Michalea Camino.
Police started a search in various areas of the complex, but they were not able to find her parents.
Hours into the search, police were able to locate Camino's parents.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
