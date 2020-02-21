ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Imagine having the most epic birthday party in one of your all-time favorite stores surrounded by your friends and family.
That was the exact scenario for Brayden Lawrence, who loves Target so much, she celebrated her 8th birthday at the Camp Creek location Sunday.
Lawrence's mother, Jessica Smith, gave the birthday girl and 10 of her closest friends "official uniforms" to wear as well as walkie-talkies to play with while in the store. The store's manager even made them special Target name tags.
The kids snacked on a huge Target-themed cake, slurped icees, munched on buttered popcorn and cookies topped with the Target logo.
Each party-goer then went on a scavenger hunt to find various items in the store, but had to put everything back after, "since that's what employees do," said Jackson.
The family even gave the pint-sized employees gift cards to spend on an item of their choice.
At the end of the fun-filled day, they were cheerfully greeted at the checkout lane by the birthday girl herself.
As for Lawrence's 9th birthday, her Aunt, Rikki Jackson said it is sure to be epic as well.
"OMG. We call my sister birthdayzilla," said Jackson. "She goes bigger and bigger every year so whatever Brayden asks for next year, I am sure it will be insane!"
