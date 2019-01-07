Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It’s a plea for help that is melting many hearts. A little girl appeals to the public to help her dad get a kidney.
“Dad is sick so he has to go to the doctor”, said Madison.
While she may not understand what kidney failure actually means. The four year old knows it’s not something she wants her dad to have.
“I cry… because daddy is not feeling good,” added Madison.
But Madison was determined to do more than cry, with the help of her mom she created a viral video.
“Hi my name is Madison and I’m 4 years old and I need your help.” she explained in the video. “My daddy needs a kidney. His blood type is B positive. Please, please call my mommy today.”
The selfless act has left her mom Kameisha Johnson with mixed emotions.
“I’m happy that the word is spreading, but it makes me really sad because she doesn’t really understand what going on.”
Still both Kameisha and Delbon are extremely excited about the momentum their daughter’s video has created because his kidney continues to deteriorate.
“It’s actually functioning about 10%right now I pea probably once a week and I can feel my body just breaking down slowly and slowly,” said Delbon, Madison’s dad.
“It’s very very important just for Delbon to get a kidney, so he can life a long life,” added Kameisha.
Madison's dad has been on the kidney transplant list for four years. Click here for more information on how to donate.
