ROME, Ga (CBS46) -- Rome Police are hoping someone can help them find a 19-year-old who has not been seen or heard from since early Friday morning.
Abby Godfrey was last seen at 1am on June 7th. She was on Hwy 101 in Rome in a 2014 silver Jeep Wrangler.
Abby has not been in touch with any friends or family since then.
Police say if you know where she is, call them immediately.
