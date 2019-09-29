GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A 17-year-old hunter died after he was shot by another hunter who thought he was a deer.
The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Lane was in an area of thick foliage when Hector Romero shot Lane. Lane and Romero knew each other and had come to the area to hunt.
Romero drove Lane to the Friendly Express on Highway 82 and 303 where they met emergency responders.
Lane died of his injuries at the hospital.
Though it is currently bow season in Georgia, Glynn County Police said Lane was shot by a rifle.
