ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are looking for the person responsible for hitting a 20-year-old with their car and fleeing the scene.
Chelzie Parmer remains at Grady Memorial Hospital two days after she was struck by a car in Buckhead.
It happened early Sunday morning at Peachtree Road and East Shadowlawn Avenue.
Madison Prothro, 20, was with Parmer and another friend trying to cross Peachtree Road at East Shadowlawn Avenue. According to an incident report, the girls were in the crosswalk when the light turned green.
That's when the driver of a black Dodge Charger honked their horn, then struck Parmer. She flew onto the hood, fell down the windshield and was thrown from the car.
Prothro said Parmer has three cracks around her skull.
Police are now looking for the driver of that car, which they said will have visible damage on the passenger side of the front windshield. Unfortunately, the girls couldn’t get a glimpse of the person behind the wheel.
“They had tinted windows and they were going so fast,” Prothro said. “It was hard to see.”
As police investigate, Parmer recovers and she’s doing much better.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlanta police.
