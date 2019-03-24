BANKS COUNTY (CBS46) A 56-year-old man is facing felony charges following a vehicular accident on Saturday that claimed the life of a three-year-old child.
Charles Rayomond Evans, of Toccoa, was driving northbound on I-85 when he struck two vehicles, causing one vehicle to spin out onto a median, and the second vehicle to travel uncontrollably before stopping.
According to Georgia State Patrol, vehicles two and three were stopped due to a traffic buildup from a separate fatal accident prior to Evans crashing into them. v
The occupants of vehicle two, a 2010 Toyota Corolla, were: Cristine Chiles who suffered non-life threatening injuries, a seven year old child who suffered serious injury and a three-year-old who suffered a fatal injury.
Forty-two-year-old Lashonda Montgomery and 43-year-old Calvin Robinson were inside vehicle three, a 2017 Honda Accord. They suffered non-life threatening injures.
All victims were transported to area hospitals.
Evans, who also suffered non-life threatening injuries, is facing felony charges for vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle, as well as charges for DUI , reckless driving, following too closely and for an expired tag.
