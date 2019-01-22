ATLANTA - The family of Jimmy Atchinson after they say he was shot and killed by police.
FBI Atlanta told CBS46 reporter Glenn Marshall that the 21-year-old man was wanted for armed robbery. The Atlanta Metro Major Offender’s Task Force, which includes FBI Agents, GBI agents, and local officers, was serving Atchinson a warrant on the 3000 block of Middleton Road.
FBI Atanta’s PIO, Kevin Rosen, said the suspect jumped out of the apartment window. “A foot chase pursued and he ran into a second building and into an apartment in that second building, where he was confronted by the task force officer and that’s when the shooting happened,” Rosen said.
An Atlanta police officer is who fired the shot that killed Atchinson. His aunt, Tammy Feathersone, is doesn’t believe he was armed when he was gunned down.
“Another witness said that she didn’t see him, when he was running, that he had a weapon or anything because of the clothes he had on. He wouldn’t of been able to have one,” Featherstone said.
The FBI has called for an investigation into the shooting. Meanwhile, the family has reached out to the NAACP for help into finding out why Jimmy Atchinson lost his life during the attempted arrest.
“If you’re chasing him and he’s running, there’s no need to shoot him. If you felt threatened, there’s other ways. You could have shot him in the knee. You could have shot him in the leg. You have shot him anywhere,” Featherstone said.
Jimmy Atchinson’s two children were at home at the time of the attempted arrest.
