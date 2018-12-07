SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities in the City of South Fulton are currently investigating a possible home invasion.
A preliminary investigation reveals that subject(s) entered a home at 6400 block of Celtic Drive through the garage door. No forced entry was observed.
A nineteen-year-old male was found deceased on scene. A nineteen-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the buttock has been transported to an area hospital. She is breathing ,conscious, and alert.
No arrest and no suspects are in custody at this time. This is an active investigation and more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.