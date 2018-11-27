CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- An accident involving four teenagers has left one person dead and three injured.
According to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle crash killed a 17-year-old and injured three other teenagers on Old Orange Mill Road Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m.
The vehicle was occupied by the driver and three passengers. The 17-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old back-seat passenger were seriously injured and transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
A 15-year-old, who was sitting in the backseat, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Officials with the Cherokee County School District released the following statement via Facebook:
"The CCSD and Creekview High School family has suffered a terrible loss with today’s passing of senior Stephen Smith. Stevie was an outstanding student athlete and a friend to all. Several other students were seriously injured in the car accident, and they also are in our prayers. Counselors will be at CVHS ready to help students in need. #CCSDfam"
