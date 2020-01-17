GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A high school student was arrested after deputies found a gun, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside an unauthorized vehicle on campus.
The incident happened Friday around 9 a.m. at North Hall High School in Gainesville. A member of school staff reported to administrators that they noticed an improperly parked car on campus, as well as a handgun inside. The Student Resource Officer was alerted and noticed the handgun inside the student’s car too. Both the student and the parents would not consent to a search of the vehicle. Hall County deputies obtained a search warrant upon impounding the car.
Items discovered were a rifle, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia. The hand gun turned out to be a BB gun. The 16-year-old male student was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, disruption of a public school, and possession of marijuana. The teen turned himself in to investigators Friday and was taken to a youth detention center.
The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.