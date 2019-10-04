ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After an in-depth investigation into two robberies in the Candler Park area police were to identify the suspect involved in both robberies.

The suspect has been identified to be 19-year-old Quinlan Pinkins.

On Tuesday, Pinkins was arrested and transported to Fulton County Jail. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

