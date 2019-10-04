ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After an in-depth investigation into two robberies in the Candler Park area police were to identify the suspect involved in both robberies.
The suspect has been identified to be 19-year-old Quinlan Pinkins.
On Tuesday, Pinkins was arrested and transported to Fulton County Jail. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
READ MORE:
Atlanta (CBS46)--Atlanta police are searching for the man who robbed a woman while she went …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.