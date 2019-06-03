ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 74-year-old man was found lying on the ground with multiple fatal gunshot wounds to his body on May 30. Now, Rome Police are hoping you may information on the whereabouts of his alleged killer.
The alleged shooter has been identified as Wallace Junior Chambers, 46. Police said the two men were involved in an altercation hours before the fatal shooting. Witnesses said Chambers retrieved a gun and returned to the 500 block of Hardy Avenue to shoot Mr. Johnny Lewis.
When police arrived to the scene around 5:50 p.m., Lewis body was found lying next to a gold truck.
Warrants have been issued for Chambers' arrest. He is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
He is described as a black male, around 5'6" and weighs approximately 155 lbs.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Rome Police at 706-238-5111 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.