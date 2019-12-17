ELLIJAY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man wearing a Santa hat was arrested by Cherokee Sheriff's Office deputies after allegedly coming to an undisclosed location in hopes of meeting a 14-year-old girl.
Jimmy Lee Bowling, 68, of Ellijay, was arrested shortly after noon when he arrived at the location. He was charged with attempted child molestation, pandering, sexual exploitation of a child, obscene internet contact with a minor, and violation of the Computer Pornography and Sexual Exploitation Act.
Bowling is now held without bond at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.
